Croatia becomes a member of the Eurozone on January 1 | News

As of this January 1, Croatia adopts the euro as its official currency and enters the free circulation Schengen area and the eurozone. All of this comes nearly a decade after this eastern European country joined the European Union (EU).

As a symbolic gesture, on December 31 at midnight, the country’s Finance Minister Marko Primorac and the Governor of the Croatian National Bank Boris Vujčić took out the first euro banknote from an ATM in their country.

The euro is already very present in a tourist country like Croatia, where 80% of bank deposits are in that currency and most of its companies’ international clients come from countries that use the single currency.

The Croatian Minister of the Interior, Davor Bozinovic, and his Slovenian counterpart, have welcomed the new year by jointly raising the barrier of the Bregana-Obrezje pass, the border between the two countries, and have toasted with a glass of champagne.

“Here we have opened the doors to a Europe without borders. Tonight we celebrate a new day, a new year, a new Europe with Croatia in Schengen,” Bozinovic declared at the brief televised ceremony.

Simultaneously, a similar act took place at the Croatian-Hungarian border crossing of Gorican-Letenye, with the Croatian Foreign Minister, Gordan Grlic Radman, and the Hungarian deputy Péter Cseresnyé.

In many other parts of the country, Croats have celebrated their integration into the Schengen zone, which makes them the 27th member state of that area where they can move freely.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

