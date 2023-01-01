World
At the inauguration of Lula da Silva, a man with an explosive device was detained
Alan Campos of the Brasilia military police told Reuters that Brazilian police had detained a man with an explosive device and a knife who tried to enter the esplanade in Brasilia for the inauguration of President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
In Brazil, the second round of presidential elections took place on October 30, in which Lula da Silva defeated incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro by a narrow margin. In November, Brazil‘s highest electoral court rejected Bolsonaro’s party’s claim to annul part of the vote in the presidential election.
Lula da Silva before the inauguration met with the delegations of Russia and Ukraine
