World

At the inauguration of Lula da Silva, a man with an explosive device was detained

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 9 hours ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, January 1 – RIA Novosti. A man with an explosive device and a knife, who tried to enter the inauguration of the elected President of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, was detained in the federal capital – the city of Brasilia, reports Reuters, citing military police.
Alan Campos of the Brasilia military police told Reuters that Brazilian police had detained a man with an explosive device and a knife who tried to enter the esplanade in Brasilia for the inauguration of President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
In Brazil, the second round of presidential elections took place on October 30, in which Lula da Silva defeated incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro by a narrow margin. In November, Brazil‘s highest electoral court rejected Bolsonaro’s party’s claim to annul part of the vote in the presidential election.
03:02

Lula da Silva before the inauguration met with the delegations of Russia and Ukraine

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 9 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Media: Kim Jong-un honored the memory of the former leaders of the DPRK on the occasion of the New Year

52 mins ago

Pushkov made an accusation against the West

1 hour ago

Ukraine bombing kills six civilians in Donbas hospital | News

1 hour ago

Media: Israel attacked the south of Damascus

3 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.