Matvienko: Russia is ready to supply Brazil with the necessary volume of fertilizers

Federation Council Speaker Matviyenko also held a number of meetings in Brazil on Saturday, including with Vice President of the Republic of Cuba Salvador Valdez Mesa and Chairman of the Assembly of the Republic of Mozambique Experanse Biash. From the Russian side, Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev and Chief of Staff of the Federation Council Gennady Golov also took part in bilateral meetings from the Russian side, the press service of the Federation Council reports.