UK stops importing Russian LNG

“Today, the UK has completely stopped importing Russian liquefied natural gas,” the publication says.
In November 2022, the British Foreign Office announced that the country would stop importing Russian LNG from January 1, 2023.
After the start of the Russian special operation in Ukraine, the West stepped up sanctions pressure on Moscow. The disruption of supply chains has driven up fuel and food prices in Europe and the US.
In the UK, the rising cost of living has hit millions of households. The Bank of England raised its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points to three percent from 2.25. The regulator also said that the UK economy has entered a recession, which is expected to last all of 2023 and the first half of 2024. Annual inflation in the country in October reached 11.1 percent.
