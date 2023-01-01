World

UK stops importing Russian LNG

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 10 hours ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, January 1 – RIA Novosti. The UK has stopped importing Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG), the country’s Foreign Office said in a statement. Twitter.

“Today, the UK has completely stopped importing Russian liquefied natural gas,” the publication says.

In November 2022, the British Foreign Office announced that the country would stop importing Russian LNG from January 1, 2023.
After the start of the Russian special operation in Ukraine, the West stepped up sanctions pressure on Moscow. The disruption of supply chains has driven up fuel and food prices in Europe and the US.
In the UK, the rising cost of living has hit millions of households. The Bank of England raised its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points to three percent from 2.25. The regulator also said that the UK economy has entered a recession, which is expected to last all of 2023 and the first half of 2024. Annual inflation in the country in October reached 11.1 percent.
December 26, 2022, 19:11

In Britain, they called Putin’s strategic move, which will checkmate London



Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 10 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Media: Kim Jong-un honored the memory of the former leaders of the DPRK on the occasion of the New Year

52 mins ago

Pushkov made an accusation against the West

1 hour ago

Ukraine bombing kills six civilians in Donbas hospital | News

1 hour ago

Media: Israel attacked the south of Damascus

3 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.