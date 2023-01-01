Bulgaria proposes to raise gas prices in January

MOSCOW, January 1 – RIA Novosti. The final natural gas price offered by Bulgargaz for January 2023 is 179.72 leva ($98.36) per MWh, the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency reports citing the company. The final natural gas price offered by Bulgargaz for January 2023 is 179.72 leva ($98.36) per MWh, the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency reports citing the company.

As the agency notes, in December 2022, the price of natural gas was 146.09 leva (79.95 dollars).

“The final natural gas price proposed by Bulgargaz EAD for January 2023 is BGN 179.72/MWh (EUR 91.89/MWh) excluding the cost of access, transmission, excise duty and value added tax,” it says. in the agency’s message with reference to Bulgargaz.

According to the agency, the company initially offered to set the price at 204.53 leva ($111.94).