North Korea strengthens its defensive capabilities | News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has announced plans to significantly increase production of nuclear warheads and develop a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in response to security threats to the Asian country from the United States and South Korea.

North Korea fires three missiles into the Sea of ​​Japan

Kim accused South Korea of ​​”openly trumpeting preparations for war” and sees his “undoubted enemy” in his southern neighbors, according to the North Korean news agency KCNA.

In his speech, the North Korean leader also assured that both the United States and South Korea are targeting his government.

Kim Jong Un joined a ceremony on Saturday to hand over nuclear-capable “super large multiple rocket launch system” weapons to the military.

The North Korean leader thanked munitions workers for mass-producing the MRLS. pic.twitter.com/GUovJaEyBO

— International reality (@realidad_int)

January 1, 2023

He promised that his country would launch the first military satellite and develop a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile, which could be used to deliver a warhead to the United States.

North Korea tested a nuclear-capable super-large multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) on New Year’s Day morning, according to state media, a day after leader Kim joined a ceremony to hand over weapons to the military chiefs.

In total, three projectiles were launched that accurately hit their target in order to demonstrate their combat effectiveness. Later, at dawn on January 1, Pyongyang fired another round from its rocket launcher.

On December 31, the official presentation ceremony of the rocket launcher was held, in which Kim Jong-un delivered a speech.

Kim said the new multiple launch rocket systems have “high ability to overcome difficult ground conditions, high maneuverability, and ability to perform surprise and accurate launch of multiple rockets.”





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



