Media: in Iran, a policeman died in a clash with rioters

MOSCOW, January 1 – RIA Novosti. An Iranian law enforcement officer died as a result of an armed clash on Saturday evening with rioters in the city of Isfahan, in the central part of the country, Tasnim reported.

“On Saturday, some people illegally gathered in front of the Semiram police station in the city of Isfahan, as well as in several other areas of this city. Security forces and law enforcement agencies were deployed to ensure security in the city. After these riots, Basij employee Mohsen Rezai was shot dead by armed anti-government criminals.” , the message says.

In September, the death of a young Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini, following her detention by the vice police, sparked mass protests in Iran. The inhabitants of the country blamed the authorities for the death of Mahsa. Women began to massively publish videos on social networks in which they cut off their hair and burned the hijab.

For two and a half months, the protests have acquired a radical extremist character. Almost daily, rioters began to attack clerics, abbots of Iranian mosques, members of the security forces – the police, the IRGC, as well as members of one of the major military structures – the Basij. In late October and early November, two terrorist attacks also took place in Iran: the first in the city of Shiraz, the second in a small city in the province of Khuzestan, in the south of the country. The terrorists fired semi-automatic weapons at groups of civilians and police officers.

The Iranian authorities accuse Western countries of supporting the protesters, who disseminate subversive, anti-Iranian messages in their media, and also call on the Iranian population to carry out revolutionary measures and overthrow the government in the country. Law enforcement agencies are carrying out mass arrests of people recruited by the intelligence services of Western countries, Israel and Saudi Arabia.