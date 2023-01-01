World

Record number of migrants across the English Channel arrive in Britain in 2022

MOSCOW, January 1 – RIA Novosti. A record 45,700 migrants arrived in the UK in 2022 by boat across the English Channel, a number more than 60% more than in 2021, Sky News reports, citing government data.
A record 45,728 people crossed the English Channel to the UK in 2022 in small boats, more than 60% more than the previous year.
In November 2022, the Guardian newspaper reported that in September the number of illegal migrants who entered the UK since the beginning of the year across the English Channel exceeded the figure for all of 2021, when about 28,530 people arrived.
Illegal migrants often look for any opportunity to cross the English Channel and end up in the UK, where they are attracted by a social program, the possibility of obtaining refugee status and financial assistance. In August 2022, Britain recorded the largest number of monthly border violations since the start of migration flows in 2019 – more than 13.5 thousand illegal immigrants crossed the English Channel to enter the country. Earlier, British media wrote that the country spends about 7 million pounds a day on keeping migrants in hotels.
U.S. Supreme Court rules against overturning migrants’ immediate expulsion rule

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

