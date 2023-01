France set fire to 700 cars on New Year’s Eve

Law enforcement officers in France detained 490 people on New Year’s Eve, during the riots 690 cars were burned, according to the country’s interior ministry.

“690 cars were burned… Police and gendarmes made 490 arrests… 2022 thus becomes the year in which the smallest number of cars were burned and the largest number of arrests were made on New Year’s Eve,” the statement posted on Twitter reads. – account of the Minister of the Interior of the country Gerald Darmanin.