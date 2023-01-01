World
France set fire to 700 cars on New Year’s Eve
“690 cars were burned… Police and gendarmes made 490 arrests… 2022 thus becomes the year in which the smallest number of cars were burned and the largest number of arrests were made on New Year’s Eve,” the statement posted on Twitter reads. – account of the Minister of the Interior of the country Gerald Darmanin.
According to the statement, 90,000 policemen and gendarmes were involved in New Year’s Eve in France. In addition, a number of victims were reported by law enforcement officers.
On the night of 2022, 441 people were detained in France for violating the order and 874 cars were burned.
