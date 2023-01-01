World

France set fire to 700 cars on New Year’s Eve

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 12 hours ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






PARIS, Jan 1 – RIA Novosti. Law enforcement officers in France detained 490 people on New Year’s Eve, during the riots 690 cars were burned, according to the country’s interior ministry.
“690 cars were burned… Police and gendarmes made 490 arrests… 2022 thus becomes the year in which the smallest number of cars were burned and the largest number of arrests were made on New Year’s Eve,” the statement posted on Twitter reads. – account of the Minister of the Interior of the country Gerald Darmanin.
According to the statement, 90,000 policemen and gendarmes were involved in New Year’s Eve in France. In addition, a number of victims were reported by law enforcement officers.
On the night of 2022, 441 people were detained in France for violating the order and 874 cars were burned.
December 24, 2022, 20:42

More than 30 police officers injured at Kurdish rally in Paris

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 12 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Media: Kim Jong-un honored the memory of the former leaders of the DPRK on the occasion of the New Year

51 mins ago

Pushkov made an accusation against the West

1 hour ago

Ukraine bombing kills six civilians in Donbas hospital | News

1 hour ago

Media: Israel attacked the south of Damascus

3 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.