Attack on military airport in Kabul leaves at least 10 dead | News

On the first day of 2023, Afghanistan woke up with the news of a huge explosion outside a military airport in Kabul that left at least 10 people dead and eight others seriously injured, an Interior Ministry spokesman said.

Taliban authorities initially accused the Islamic State terrorist group of being responsible for the attack and announced that they have launched a comprehensive investigation into the blast.

Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor said the area around the Kabul military airport had been cordoned off by Taliban security forces and all roads had been closed.

Although no group has immediately claimed responsibility for this attack, the ISKP has previously claimed responsibility for bombings and suicide attacks against Taliban affiliates and facilities.

The regional affiliate of the Islamic State group, known as Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP), has increased its attacks since the Taliban seized power in 2021.

On the other hand, several Kabul residents indicated that the explosion was so powerful that its sound could be heard kilometers away.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



