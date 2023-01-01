World

Attack on military airport in Kabul leaves at least 10 dead | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 12 hours ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






On the first day of 2023, Afghanistan woke up with the news of a huge explosion outside a military airport in Kabul that left at least 10 people dead and eight others seriously injured, an Interior Ministry spokesman said.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Meeting between Taliban and UN humanitarian office announced

Taliban authorities initially accused the Islamic State terrorist group of being responsible for the attack and announced that they have launched a comprehensive investigation into the blast.

Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor said the area around the Kabul military airport had been cordoned off by Taliban security forces and all roads had been closed.

Although no group has immediately claimed responsibility for this attack, the ISKP has previously claimed responsibility for bombings and suicide attacks against Taliban affiliates and facilities.

The regional affiliate of the Islamic State group, known as Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP), has increased its attacks since the Taliban seized power in 2021.

On the other hand, several Kabul residents indicated that the explosion was so powerful that its sound could be heard kilometers away.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 12 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Media: Kim Jong-un honored the memory of the former leaders of the DPRK on the occasion of the New Year

1 hour ago

Pushkov made an accusation against the West

2 hours ago

Ukraine bombing kills six civilians in Donbas hospital | News

2 hours ago

Media: Israel attacked the south of Damascus

3 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.