South Korea, US and Japan condemn North Korean ballistic missile launches

SEOUL, January 1 – RIA Novosti. Special Representative of the South Korean Foreign Ministry for Peace and Security on the Korean Peninsula, Kim Gong, discussed with colleagues from Special Representative of the South Korean Foreign Ministry for Peace and Security on the Korean Peninsula, Kim Gong, discussed with colleagues from Japan and the United States the launches of ballistic missiles by the DPRK and criticized its statements about plans to strengthen the self-defense forces, the parties said that Pyongyang’s actions would only increase the isolation of the DPRK and worsen the situation, the Foreign Ministry reports. Republic of Korea.

North Korea fired three short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of ​​ Japan from Chunghwa County in Hwanghae Province on Saturday. They flew approximately 350 kilometers with a maximum altitude of 100 kilometers. On January 1, another rocket was fired. Pyongyang then said it had tested a super-large multiple launch rocket system to confirm its performance.

07:24 Kim Jong-un instructed to launch the first military satellite of the DPRK

Also, the leader of the DPRK, Kim Jong-un, at the sixth plenum of the WPK of the eighth convocation, announced the need to strengthen the country’s nuclear forces, mass production of nuclear warheads, create a new system of intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of an instant counterattack and quickly complete the reconnaissance satellite project and launch vehicle for it.

Kim Jong-un added that out of fear, the enemies of the DPRK are resorting to “intrigues unprecedented in the history of mankind in terms of cruelty and viciousness”, trying to isolate North Korea and “strangle” it. And South Korea, under the pretext of responding to “some kind of threat,” increases defense spending, intensifies hostile activities, and adheres to a position of confrontation.

Kim Gon had a telephone conversation with US Special Representative for North Korea Son Kim and Director of the Asian and Oceanic Affairs Department of the Japanese Foreign Ministry Takehiro Funakoshi.

The special envoys “sharply condemned” the North Korean ballistic missile launch on the first night of the year and stressed that the only way for North Korea to “alleviate the suffering of its people in an extreme economic situation” is to stop provocations and return to dialogue, channel the resources it uses for development nuclear and missile weapons, to stabilize people’s lives.

“Due to North Korea’s stated readiness to continue provocations this year, the parties stressed that North Korea’s provocations will deepen its isolation, and it will face stronger defense readiness of the South Korea-US alliance, US-South Korea- Japan security cooperation, and also a united and decisive response from the international community,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The special representatives noted that the measures announced by Pyongyang to strengthen self-defense in response to the “machinations” of enemies to isolate it are “complete nonsense” and will only lead to a worsening of the situation.

At the same time, Kim Gun said that South Korea will continue “without hesitation” to make efforts to bring the DPRK back to dialogue, and received confirmation from the US and Japan that they will “strongly support” this aspiration.