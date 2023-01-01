Dozens of people detained in the Netherlands on New Year’s Eve

MOSCOW, January 1 – RIA Novosti. Dozens of people were detained by police on New Year’s Eve in the Netherlands, according to the NL Times portal. Dozens of people were detained by police on New Year’s Eve in the Netherlands, according to the NL Times portal.

“In Amsterdam, at the beginning of the year, the police made dozens of arrests for several offenses, including launching heavy fireworks and throwing them at police officers and passers-by. In several places in Rotterdam and The Hague, police and police forces also acted to suppress riots, only in Rotterdam about 30 people,” the portal said in a statement.

According to the information of the representative of the Amsterdam police, to which the portal refers, none of the policemen were injured.

According to the portal, three people were injured in a knife attack in Amsterdam.

According to the portal, the police of the city of Rotterdam on January 1 detained 35 people.