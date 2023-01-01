Seoul threatened Kim Jong-un with the fall of the regime

SEOUL, January 1 – RIA Novosti. South Korea’s defense ministry said any attempt by North Korea to use nuclear weapons would lead to the “fall of the regime” after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called for the country’s nuclear arsenal to be increased “exponentially,” Yonhap news agency reported.

At the sixth plenum of the WPK of the eighth convocation, Kim Jong-un announced the need to strengthen the country’s nuclear forces, mass production of nuclear warheads, create a new system of intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of an instant counterattack and quickly complete the reconnaissance satellite project and launch vehicle for it. The DPRK leader said that the situation, when “South Korean puppets” have obviously become the enemy of North Korea, requires an increase in the number of nuclear warheads in the arsenal of the DPRK “exponentially”, and stressed the importance and necessity of mass production of tactical nuclear weapons.

“We seriously warn that if North Korea attempts to use nuclear weapons, it will lead to the fall of the Kim Jong-un regime,” the ministry said in a statement.

The agency accused Pyongyang of “readiness even to start a war” and urged the DPRK to immediately stop nuclear development and return to the path of denuclearization, calling it the “only way” to improve the living conditions of the North Korean people.

South Korea has also pledged to “strongly respond” to North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats with a “drastic” strengthening of its “three-axis” defense system, which consists of the “Massive Punishment and Retaliation” (KMPR) system, which involves responding with mass missile launches in the event of attacks from the DPRK, the Kill Chain pre-emptive strike system and the missile defense system (KAMD).