Media: Israeli security forces detained eight terrorism suspects
MOSCOW, January 1 – RIA Novosti. Israeli security forces have detained eight Palestinians suspected of terrorism in the West Bank, reports the Jerusalem Post.
“The Israel Defense Forces, the border police and the General Security Service detained eight Palestinians suspected of terrorist activities in the West Bank on Saturday evening,” the newspaper reported on Sunday.
As noted, the suspects were detained in the cities of Hebron, Qalqilya and Beit Ummar.
October 28, 2022, 20:33
Nebenzia urged to stop the sabotage of resolutions on the Palestinian-Israeli crisis
