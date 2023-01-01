Britain told what conflicts to expect in 2023

MOSCOW, January 1 – RIA Novosti. While the attention of the While the attention of the world media is riveted on the Ukrainian crisis, conflict situations that are no less important, but not so noticeable to the Western gaze, are unfolding in other regions, which may develop in the coming year, Simon Tisdall, a columnist for the British The Guardian, believes.

The author of the article named several potential hot spots in 2023, drawing attention to the Asian region, relations between Europe and the United States , as well as the Middle East.

08:00 New Year 2023: it will be hot not only in Ukraine

“In Myanmar, Yemen, Mali, Nicaragua, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Somalia and Afghanistan, to name a few crisis zones, egregious abuses and ongoing suffering have attracted relatively thin and shallow international attention. The main reason for the blinded outlook for 2022, of course, was Ukraine , the biggest conflict in Europe since 1945. That doesn’t mean that war-torn Tigray or Guatemala, slowly choking on corruption, would otherwise make world headlines. “, Tisdall is sure.

One of the signs of growing tensions, the author called Japan ‘s desire to almost double defense spending. This, in the author’s opinion, reflects Tokyo’s concern about the development of the crisis around Taiwan.

Japan ranks ninth in the world in terms of military spending. It will now potentially move to third place behind the US and China . More importantly, this shift marks an abrupt break, if not the end of Japan ’s post-1945 pacifist tradition that prohibited, for example, participation in foreign conflicts. It is noteworthy that polls show strong public support,” the journalist said.

Tisdall called Israel and Iran the next danger zone. According to him, as a result of the decision of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to transfer the powers of the Minister of Defense in the West Bank of the Jordan River to his partners in the anti-Arab coalition, the region may face a serious escalation.

December 29, 2022, 08:00 China has deprived the West of its last hopes

“Direct (as opposed to covert) military confrontation between Israel and Iran could be one of the outcomes of the West’s final break with Tehran. This, in turn, could attract Iraq and Syria — another unfinished US business — as well as Russia,” the author wrote. .

Tisdall considers the aggravation of relations between Washington and Brussels to be the third problem. The author recalled Biden’s unpopular decision in Europe to pursue a policy to combat inflation, which would seriously hit European production, making it unpopular with investors.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24. President Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” For this, as the head of state stated, it is planned to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine, to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for “bloody crimes against civilians” in the DPR and LPR.