In Uganda on New Year’s Eve there was a stampede in a shopping center

MOSCOW, January 1 – RIA Novosti. At least nine people have died in a stampede on New Year’s Eve at a shopping center in the Ugandan capital Kampala, according to local Chimp Reports, citing police.
The tragedy occurred at midnight local time after a festive fireworks display, police said.
December 17, 2022, 18:46

Woman dies in London concert stampede

“At the end of the show, a stampede ensued, resulting in the death of five people on the spot and several others injured … Emergency services arrived at the scene and took the victims to the hospital, where it was confirmed that nine people had died,” Luke, a Kampala police spokesman, was quoted as saying. Ovoyesigire.
Several minors are said to be among the dead.
November 13, 2022, 17:23

Ukrainian media report on a stampede at one of the metro stations in Kyiv

