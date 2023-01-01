In Turkey, a minibus fell into a riverbed, there were injured

ANKARA, January 1 – RIA Novosti. A minibus was involved in an accident in southeastern Turkey, injuring six people, the Yeni Akit newspaper reported.

“In the Polateli district of the city of Kilis (southeast Turkey, on the border with Syria), six people from the same family were injured in a minibus that fell into the river bed,” the newspaper writes.

It is reported that the accident happened when the driver was maneuvering to avoid hitting dogs on the road.

“The ambulance brigade 112 delivered the victims to the hospital, their condition is satisfactory,” the newspaper said.