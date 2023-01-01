MOSCOW, January 1 – RIA Novosti. Unchecked support for the administration of President Volodymyr Zelensky is a danger to both the West and democracy in Ukraine, writes Rajan Laad, a columnist for The American Thinker. Unchecked support for the administration of President Volodymyr Zelensky is a danger to both the West and democracy in Ukraine, writes Rajan Laad, a columnist for The American Thinker.

He has criticized Washington for spending $111 billion in US taxpayer money to support Kyiv, arguing that Zelensky has virtually destroyed democracy in Ukraine by imposing restrictions on free speech in the media and banning any opposition.

10:05 Gazprom supplies gas through Ukraine to the Sudzha GIS in a confirmed volume

“Unlike Biden, Zelenskiy can deliver his lines correctly, with the right emotions and facial expressions. He even looks the part with stubble and military-colored clothes. All this is designed to convey dedication, desperation and strength. His acting training has clearly helped him But if you dig deeper, you can’t see any connection between his appearance, his statements and what is happening in Ukraine,” Laad said.

The observer also believes that without proper control over Ukrainian support, the West can finance terrorist attacks against itself, since weapons provided by the States and European countries may end up in the hands of terrorists, citing the fact that weapons from Ukraine were found in Africa, and criminal organizations in Finland sell it to the US and other EU countries.

“If there were independent government agencies in the US, then the money, weapons and aid sent to Ukraine would be tracked, and discrepancies would be reported. If there were honest media in the US, journalists would raise the issue of their unconditional support with the authorities war and reckless spending. They would also require a diplomatic solution, “summed up the author of the material.

Since the beginning of the special operation in Ukraine, the United States and its allies have supplied billions of dollars worth of military equipment to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly noted that the West is seeking to prolong the conflict. As emphasized in the Ministry of Defense, warehouses with foreign ammunition will become legitimate targets for the Russian military.