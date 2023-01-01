In New York, a man with a machete attacked the police

WASHINGTON, January 1 – RIA Novosti. Three policemen of the American city of New York were injured on New Year’s Eve as a result of an attack by a young man with a machete near Times Square, Three policemen of the American city of New York were injured on New Year’s Eve as a result of an attack by a young man with a machete near Times Square, informs police.

“An unprovoked 19-year-old approached a police officer and tried to hit him on the head with a machete. The man then hit two more police officers on the head with a machete,” Police Commissioner Kichant Sewell said at a briefing broadcast on Twitter by the NYPD.

As noted by the police commissioner, one of the policemen shot at the attacker, hitting him in the shoulder. The suspect has been detained.

Sewell added that the police were taken to the hospital.