Excise taxes on fuel, tobacco products and alcohol increased in Moldova

CHISINAU, January 1 – RIA Novosti. The Moldovan parliament approved the fiscal policy, which provides for an increase in excise taxes on gasoline, diesel fuel, tobacco products and alcohol.
At the end of December, the Moldovan Parliament approved the draft fiscal policy for 2023, which came into force on January 1.
The document provides for an increase in excise taxes on gasoline and diesel fuel. For gasoline – from 7082 to 7719 lei (from 370 to 409 dollars) per ton, for diesel fuel – from 2980 to 3248 lei (from 155.5 to 170 dollars) per ton.
The draft fiscal policy for 2023 provides for an increase in the excise tax on tobacco products by 25%, the excise tax on alcohol will increase by 15%. Importers of alcoholic beverages said that the increase in excise tax would have dire consequences and hit local producers the hardest.
Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

