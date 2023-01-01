World

Media: in Japan there is an “abnormal situation” in trade with Russia

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 18 hours ago
2 minutes read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, January 1 – RIA Novosti. Imports of goods from Japan to Russia last year exceeded 2021 levels, despite Japan‘s anti-Russian sanctions, according to JB Press.
According to Minoru Yamada, the author of the article, the total amount of imports and exports between the two states also remains at the pre-sanctions level. A particularly important import item was used Japanese cars, which are not subject to sanctions if their value does not exceed six million yen.
Yesterday, 11:21

Vucic called the condition under which Serbia will impose sanctions against Russia

“According to trade statistics, the volume of trade with Russia in January-November amounted to 1,825.2 billion Japanese yen of imports compared to 542.3 billion Japanese yen of exports, which led to a deficit of 1,282.9 billion Japanese yens. Import volume has already exceeded the 2021 total of 1,551.6 billion yen by more than 270 billion.
At the same time, Yamada stressed that Japan, against the backdrop of a general energy crisis, remains dependent on Russia in the fuel sector. Of the total imports, which the Japanese side estimates at 132.5 billion yen, 66 percent came from liquefied natural gas and coal. The second most important item of expenditure was fish and seafood.
“Seafood imports (excluding live fish such as eel) from Russia amounted to 129 billion yen in January-October. As part of its economic sanctions, the US banned the import of Russian seafood, but Japan was not subject to restrictions. When economic sanctions, they were shelved on the grounds that “sea products have a great impact on domestic processors. For example, for fishermen in Hokkaido, the embargo on Russian seafood is a matter of life and death. In recent years, the catch of salmon and other fish in the surrounding waters has declined sharply , and without the Russian crab and sea urchin, they cannot do business,” the author noted.
After the start of the Russian military special operation in Ukraine, Western countries stepped up sanctions pressure on Moscow, but this provoked an increase in fuel prices and record inflation in the West itself. As Vladimir Putin noted, the policy of containing and weakening Russia is a long-term strategy for the United States and its allies, but the sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy. The main goal of the West, the Russian president called the deterioration of the lives of millions of people.
December 27, 2022, 10:09 am

In Japan, the US Marine stole a car and made an accident

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 18 hours ago
2 minutes read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Media: Kim Jong-un honored the memory of the former leaders of the DPRK on the occasion of the New Year

49 mins ago

Pushkov made an accusation against the West

1 hour ago

Ukraine bombing kills six civilians in Donbas hospital | News

1 hour ago

Media: Israel attacked the south of Damascus

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.