World
Media: in Japan there is an “abnormal situation” in trade with Russia
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
According to Minoru Yamada, the author of the article, the total amount of imports and exports between the two states also remains at the pre-sanctions level. A particularly important import item was used Japanese cars, which are not subject to sanctions if their value does not exceed six million yen.
Yesterday, 11:21
Vucic called the condition under which Serbia will impose sanctions against Russia
“According to trade statistics, the volume of trade with Russia in January-November amounted to 1,825.2 billion Japanese yen of imports compared to 542.3 billion Japanese yen of exports, which led to a deficit of 1,282.9 billion Japanese yens. Import volume has already exceeded the 2021 total of 1,551.6 billion yen by more than 270 billion.
At the same time, Yamada stressed that Japan, against the backdrop of a general energy crisis, remains dependent on Russia in the fuel sector. Of the total imports, which the Japanese side estimates at 132.5 billion yen, 66 percent came from liquefied natural gas and coal. The second most important item of expenditure was fish and seafood.
“Seafood imports (excluding live fish such as eel) from Russia amounted to 129 billion yen in January-October. As part of its economic sanctions, the US banned the import of Russian seafood, but Japan was not subject to restrictions. When economic sanctions, they were shelved on the grounds that “sea products have a great impact on domestic processors. For example, for fishermen in Hokkaido, the embargo on Russian seafood is a matter of life and death. In recent years, the catch of salmon and other fish in the surrounding waters has declined sharply , and without the Russian crab and sea urchin, they cannot do business,” the author noted.
After the start of the Russian military special operation in Ukraine, Western countries stepped up sanctions pressure on Moscow, but this provoked an increase in fuel prices and record inflation in the West itself. As Vladimir Putin noted, the policy of containing and weakening Russia is a long-term strategy for the United States and its allies, but the sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy. The main goal of the West, the Russian president called the deterioration of the lives of millions of people.
December 27, 2022, 10:09 am
In Japan, the US Marine stole a car and made an accident
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report