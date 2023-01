Media: in Japan there is an “abnormal situation” in trade with Russia

“Seafood imports (excluding live fish such as eel) from Russia amounted to 129 billion yen in January-October. As part of its economic sanctions, the US banned the import of Russian seafood, but Japan was not subject to restrictions. When economic sanctions, they were shelved on the grounds that “sea products have a great impact on domestic processors. For example, for fishermen in Hokkaido, the embargo on Russian seafood is a matter of life and death. In recent years, the catch of salmon and other fish in the surrounding waters has declined sharply , and without the Russian crab and sea urchin, they cannot do business,” the author noted.