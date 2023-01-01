India and Pakistan exchange lists of nuclear facilities and prisoners

NEW DELHI, January 1 – RIA Novosti. India and Pakistan have exchanged lists of nuclear facilities and prisoners in prisons, according to the Indian Foreign Ministry.

“Today, India and Pakistan exchanged through diplomatic channels simultaneously in New Delhi and Islamabad a list of nuclear installations and facilities subject to the Agreement on the Prohibition of Attacks on Nuclear Installations and Facilities between India and Pakistan. The agreement signed on December 31, 1988 and entered into force January 27, 1991, provides, in particular, that India and Pakistan inform each other about nuclear installations and facilities subject to the Agreement on January 1 of each calendar year.

The Indian Foreign Ministry noted that this is the 32nd such exchange of such lists between the two countries.

New Delhi and Islamabad also exchanged lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen in custody.

“India has shared lists of 339 Pakistani civilian prisoners and 95 Pakistani fishermen who are currently in Indian custody. Similarly, Pakistan has shared lists of 51 civilian prisoners and 654 fishermen in detention who are Indian or suspected to be Indian,” it said. in the message.

The Indian authorities also called on Pakistan “for the early release and repatriation of civilian prisoners, missing Indian soldiers and fishermen along with their boats” and to provide immediate consular access to other prisoners from India.