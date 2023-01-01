World
In the United States told how to deprive the country of electricity in a few hours
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
MOSCOW, January 1 – RIA Novosti. America is on the verge of an energy crisis due to the imperfect safety of high-voltage transformers in electrical substations, said The National Interest columnist Siddhartha Kazi.
It is known that in the United States, cases of sabotage have become more frequent, as a result of which electrical substations fail. So in late December, four electrical substations in Pierce County, Washington, were attacked, leaving 14,000 residents without electricity. Prior to this, an unknown person opened fire on two electrical substations in North Carolina, as a result of which forty thousand people were without electricity for several days. According to the local sheriff, the saboteurs “knew exactly what they were doing.” Also in November, similar cases occurred in Oregon and Washington.
Yesterday, 17:39
The United States sounded the alarm because of a new threat to national security
“At the time of writing, none of the perpetrators has been brought to justice: the perpetrators simply fired at the substation from a distance with large-caliber rifles, leaving behind very little evidence to trace them. These cases highlight a glaring structural vulnerability: critically “The critical infrastructure needed to keep modern society running is much easier to destroy than to build. In particular, high-voltage transformers have proven to be a particularly weak link in America’s power grid,” Qazi said.
According to the author of the article, high-voltage transformers make up about three percent of all transformers in the United States, but they account for about seventy percent of the country’s electricity, which makes them critical.
“If only nine of those thirty transformers went off during peak power demand, the result could be a complete blackout from coast to coast. In other words, a well-coordinated group of people could effectively knock out the entire United States power grid in a matter of hours.” if they just discovered and sabotaged these important transformers,” the observer said.
Of particular danger in such a situation is the extremely long period of replacement of high-voltage transformers, spare parts for which are made to order within several months. Qazi assures that in practice this time can stretch up to two years.
December 30, 2022, 22:48
In the United States described five scenarios for the start of the third world war
“The worst thing is that there is practically no capacity in the US to manufacture high voltage transformers. There are only five enterprises that claim to be able to manufacture high voltage transformers, but it is not clear how many such units they actually produced. As a result, 85 percent of high voltage transformers, purchased in the United States are imported from South Korea and Germany, which are the only ones producing them for export,” the author added.
Western countries are faced with rising energy prices and a surge in inflation due to the imposition of sanctions against Moscow and the policy of abandoning Russian fuel. Against the backdrop of a rise in the price of fuel, primarily gas, the industry in Europe has largely lost its competitive advantages, which also affected other sectors of the economy. Also, the United States and European countries are facing record inflation in decades.
December 30, 2022, 08:00
Russia, China, Iran and North Korea failed to fulfill the role assigned to them by the United States
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report