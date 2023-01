In the United States told how to deprive the country of electricity in a few hours

It is known that in the United States , cases of sabotage have become more frequent, as a result of which electrical substations fail. So in late December, four electrical substations in Pierce County, Washington, were attacked, leaving 14,000 residents without electricity. Prior to this, an unknown person opened fire on two electrical substations in North Carolina, as a result of which forty thousand people were without electricity for several days. According to the local sheriff, the saboteurs “knew exactly what they were doing.” Also in November, similar cases occurred in Oregon and Washington.