America is on the verge of an energy crisis due to the imperfect safety of high-voltage transformers in electrical substations, said The National Interest columnist Siddhartha Kazi.

“At the time of writing, none of the perpetrators has been brought to justice: the perpetrators simply fired at the substation from a distance with large-caliber rifles, leaving behind very little evidence to trace them. These cases highlight a glaring structural vulnerability: critically “The critical infrastructure needed to keep modern society running is much easier to destroy than to build. In particular, high-voltage transformers have proven to be a particularly weak link in America’s power grid,” Qazi said.