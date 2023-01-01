World

Lukashenka said that Minsk and Havana should hold on tighter to each other

MINSK, January 1 – RIA Novosti. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that Minsk and Havana should hold each other tighter in the face of attempts by the US and its allies to dictate to the small states of the world.
According to the press service of the Belarusian head of state, Lukashenka made this statement in congratulations of Cuban President Miguel Mario Diaz-Canel Bermudez on the national holiday – the Day of Liberation of the Republic of Cuba.
“In the face of severe economic sanctions and political pressure, Freedom Island continues to defend its independence. Attempts to dictate by the United States and its allies in relation to such small but independent countries as Belarus and Cuba oblige us to hold on tighter to each other and move forward firmly” , – the congratulations were quoted in the press service.
The head of the Belarusian state confirmed Minsk’s readiness to implement joint projects aimed at the dynamic development of bilateral trade, the exchange of advanced scientific technologies and experience with Havana.
According to the press service, “Lukashenko wished Miguel Mario Diaz-Canel Bermudez good health and success in all matters, and the Cubans – peace and prosperity.”
Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

