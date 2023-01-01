In the United States recognized the hard truth about the Ukrainian conflict

There is no scenario for Kyiv’s victory in the Ukrainian conflict, since the Armed Forces of Ukraine are not able to withstand the Russian army due to a lack of necessary military resources, retired American Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Davis writes in an article for 19FortyFive.

The former military man presented several options for the development of events in 2023, but in none of them, in his opinion, Ukraine will achieve victory.

“There is no scenario that would predict the victory of the Ukrainian army. The military reality is that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are not equipped and equipped with the necessary means to carry out a major offensive operation of sufficient power to force hundreds of thousands of Russian troops out of Ukraine,” the material says.

“The US military should not be drawn into a major war unless there is a direct or immediate threat to our national security or the security of a treaty ally. Only if Congress formally authorizes it or declares war. Permission to involve our military forces in a war against Russia when we do not attacked directly will disrupt the first stronghold of good foreign policy and jeopardize the second and third: our military will be weakened in any war as a result of combat losses, and our economy will be seriously threatened,” Davis said.