MOSCOW, January 1 – RIA Novosti. There is no scenario for Kyiv’s victory in the Ukrainian conflict, since the Armed Forces of Ukraine are not able to withstand the Russian army due to a lack of necessary military resources, retired American Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Davis writes in an article for 19FortyFive.
The former military man presented several options for the development of events in 2023, but in none of them, in his opinion, Ukraine will achieve victory.
“There is no scenario that would predict the victory of the Ukrainian army. The military reality is that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are not equipped and equipped with the necessary means to carry out a major offensive operation of sufficient power to force hundreds of thousands of Russian troops out of Ukraine,” the material says.
The observer emphasized that the main priority of the United States is to avoid becoming involved in it as a direct participant, no matter how the situation develops.
“The US military should not be drawn into a major war unless there is a direct or immediate threat to our national security or the security of a treaty ally. Only if Congress formally authorizes it or declares war. Permission to involve our military forces in a war against Russia when we do not attacked directly will disrupt the first stronghold of good foreign policy and jeopardize the second and third: our military will be weakened in any war as a result of combat losses, and our economy will be seriously threatened,” Davis said.
As long as the United States does not allow itself to be drawn into direct conflict with Moscow, American national and economic security will be preserved no matter how events in Ukraine ultimately play out, he concluded.
Since the beginning of the Russian special operation in Ukraine, the United States and its allies have supplied billions of dollars worth of military equipment to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly noted that the West is seeking to prolong the conflict. As emphasized in the Ministry of Defense, warehouses with foreign ammunition will become legitimate targets for the Russian military.
