HERAKLION, January 1 – RIA Novosti. Residents of the Greek island of Crete complained about the rising cost of living due to inflation after the coronavirus pandemic and EU anti-Russian sanctions, RIA Novosti correspondent reports.

“The rise in the cost of living in the EU is breaking one record after another every day. I am 67 years old and I don’t remember such a period in the past when everyday life was expensive,” said Manolis, a pensioner who lives on a Greek island.

According to him, inflation has an extremely negative impact on his daily life, since now “the cost of living is three times more expensive than a year ago.” Manolis also stressed the importance of Russia as a major economic partner for many European countries, including Greece, which exported fruits and also hosted hundreds of thousands of Russian tourists every summer.

“Now all this is gone because of the sanctions. I am sure that many, unfortunately, because of this EU decision will lose their jobs,” he concluded.

Yesterday, 11:21 Vucic called the condition under which Serbia will impose sanctions against Russia

So, 32-year-old lawyer Nikos also noted a significant increase in the cost of living over the past few months, adding that many stores have closed due to the unfavorable economic situation.

“This is the first year in my memory that so many stores close due to high costs and inflation, as well as low incomes and additional financial pressure,” he said.

According to 47-year-old farmer Stelios, farming in Greece is becoming more difficult every day, as there is a shortage of fertilizers on the market, and their prices have risen significantly.

“I also have livestock. It is extremely difficult for me to buy feed for sheep and goats, and sometimes I just don’t have it, so I leave them to graze in the field,” the farmer added and called on the Greek government and the EU to support citizens more.

Asked about the EU’s response to the energy and financial crisis, 37-year-old motor show owner Evangelia lamented that Brussels could do more to support small and medium-sized businesses.

“In my opinion, the EU makes the wrong decisions when it comes to protecting citizens from an energy crisis, because if there were no sanctions against Russia, then there would be no crisis,” she said, adding that anti-Russian restrictions significantly harm and European economy.

December 30, 2022, 10:16 The economist explained the “strangeness” of inflation in Russia

However, not everyone shares this opinion. So, 29-year-old accountant Michalis believes that the EU is taking steps in the right direction to gain energy independence. As examples, he cited initiatives such as REpowerEU, which aims to significantly reduce energy supplies from Russia, as well as the recent gas price adjustment mechanism and the creation of a common platform for the purchase of energy resources.

The West stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia over the conflict in Ukraine, which led to higher prices for electricity, fuel and food in Europe and the United States . Annual inflation in the euro area in November amounted to ten percent. In this regard, the European Central Bank (ECB) raised its forecast for this indicator at the end of 2022 – now inflation is expected at 8.4 percent instead of 8.1 percent.

As a result of last Tuesday, stock prices for gas in Europe fell for the seventh trading session in a row, closing trading with a decline of two percent, below $900 per thousand cubic meters for January futures on the TTF index (the largest hub in Europe, located in the Netherlands). But despite the current decline, gas quotes are several times higher than the average for a long history of observations.

Against this background, the EU has taken a number of measures aimed at mitigating the consequences of the energy crisis. Among them are mechanisms for limiting prices for gas futures, saving “blue fuel” and electricity. There have also been surcharges from “surplus profits” by energy companies and a cap on the profits of firms that generate energy from cheap sources. The additional funds collected in this way by the EU states can be used to support consumers suffering from high energy prices.