World

In Moldova, the tax on income from bank deposits was raised to seven percent

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 53 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






CHISINAU, January 1 – RIA Novosti. The Moldovan authorities have decided to raise the tax on income from bank deposits of individuals and owners of corporate securities from 3% to 7%.
On January 1, 2021, a new paragraph of the Tax Code came into force, which provides for the payment of a tax in the amount of 7% of interest on deposits instead of 3%. At the same time, in practice, the new measure will be applied from July 2023.
Initially, the head of the Ministry of Finance Dmitry Budyansky proposed to increase the rate from 3% to 12%, but this proposal was criticized by both business associations and banks. As a result, it was decided to stop at a rate of 7%. The innovation will affect bank depositors and owners of corporate securities. The authorities explain this idea by saying that taxation should be fair.
According to the Association of Moldovan Banks, the increase in the tax rate will lead to a reduction in the volume of deposits, since deposits “will simply be redirected to cash or transferred to banks in other countries.” In addition, pensioners who have invested the most money in banks will suffer.
Yesterday, 10:46

The European Union will allocate 250 million euros to Moldova

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 53 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Residents of the island of Crete complained about the rising cost of living

31 mins ago

Kim Jong Un accuses US of creating “Asian version of NATO”

2 hours ago

Herd of bison killed in truck accident near Yellowstone Park

2 hours ago

232 illegal migrants rescued in south Lebanon after ship sinks

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.