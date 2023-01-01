World
Kim Jong Un accuses US of creating “Asian version of NATO”
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
SEOUL, January 1 – RIA Novosti. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said in a report at a plenum of the country’s party that the United States is raising tensions on the Korean Peninsula and, under the pretext of strengthening cooperation with South Korea and Japan, is creating an “Asian version of NATO,” the DPRK Central Telegraph Agency (CTAC) reported on Sunday.
“Since 2022, the United States has been raising the level of military pressure on the DPRK to the maximum, often introducing various nuclear strike weapons into South Korea at the level of permanent deployment, and on the other hand, thoroughly promoting cooperation with Japan and South Korea under the pretext of “strengthening the alliance”, plunging into creation of a new military bloc, the Asian version of NATO,” Kim Jong-un said in a report.
07:24
Kim Jong-un instructed to launch the first military satellite of the DPRK
He noted the importance of “giving a powerful impetus” to strengthening the self-defense of the DPRK in the face of serious external challenges and the current state of inter-Korean relations, and also said that the United States and hostile forces of the DPRK “received a serious blow” from Pyongyang’s rapid military buildup and the introduction of a policy on possession of nuclear weapons.
Kim Jong-un added that North Korea’s enemies “tremble with fear” and therefore resort to “intrigues unprecedented in the history of mankind in terms of cruelty and viciousness”, trying to isolate North Korea and “strangle” it. And South Korea, under the pretext of responding to “some kind of threat,” increases defense spending, intensifies hostile activities, and adheres to a position of confrontation.
“The current situation requires redoubled efforts to strengthen the overwhelming military force in order to consistently guarantee the sovereignty, security and fundamental interests of the DPRK in response to the alarming military actions of the United States and hostile forces aimed at our state,” said Kim Jong-un.
01:55
North Korea launches first ballistic missile in 2023
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report