World
Herd of bison killed in truck accident near Yellowstone Park
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
MOSCOW, January 1 – RIA Novosti. A cargo truck crashed into a herd of bison in the Yellowstone National Park area in the United States, killing 13 animals, local law enforcement officials said.
A police statement to the city of West Yellowstone said the incident occurred around 06:30 am Wednesday on a stretch of highway in Montana that runs close to the nature reserve. Some bison died immediately after the accident, while others had to be euthanized due to the severity of their injuries.
As noted by the Associated Press, bison often congregate in winter near roads that are easier for them to move in heavy snow conditions. At the same time, bison are difficult to see at night due to their dark brown color, and their eyes do not reflect headlights, like deer.
The truck driver was not injured in the accident.
November 30, 2021, 14:11
In Yamal, an all-terrain vehicle driver crushed seven deer
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report