232 illegal migrants rescued in south Lebanon after ship sinks

BEIRUT, January 1 – RIA Novosti. The Lebanese military, with the support of the United Nations Interim Force in South Lebanon (UNIFIL), carried out a rescue operation to evacuate 232 illegal migrants from a sunken ship off the coast of the city of Saalta, the Lebanese army said in a statement.
“The naval forces, in cooperation with UNIFIL, have completed an operation to rescue illegal migrants who were on a ship off the coast of Saalta, their number is 232 people, they are being evacuated to the port of Tripoli (northern Lebanon),” the statement says.
According to the communiqué, during the rescue operation, the soldiers pulled the bodies of two dead from the water.
Earlier, the UN peacekeeping force stated on its Twitter page that they are assisting the Lebanese Navy in a search and rescue operation in the water area between Beirut and Tripoli. Acting Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, in turn, noted the professionalism of the Lebanese military in rescuing a large number of people who were on the sunken ship.
December 22, 2022, 16:53

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia announced the risk of exacerbation of social conflicts with migrants

