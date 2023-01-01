World

North Korea confirms test of super-large MLRS

SEOUL, Jan 1 — RIA Novosti. On December 31 and January 1, the DPRK tested a super-large multiple launch rocket system to confirm its performance, the projectiles hit targets in the Sea of ​​Japan, the DPRK Central News Agency (CTAC) reports.

“On December 31, 2022, the Second Economic Committee conducted a test fire from a super-large multiple launch rocket system presented to the Central Committee of the Party in order to confirm its characteristics,” the message says.

It is specified that three shells hit the target island in the Sea of ​​Japan. Also at dawn on January 1, 2023, Pyongyang fired another projectile towards the same reservoir.
South Korea reported that the day before, the DPRK launched three short-range ballistic missiles towards the Sea of ​​Japan from Chunghwa County, Hwanghae Province. They flew approximately 350 kilometers with a maximum altitude of 100 kilometers. On Sunday night, it was reported that Pyongyang had launched another ballistic missile.
