MOSCOW, January 1 – RIA Novosti. Volodymyr Zelensky rejected the request of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to vote against the UN General Assembly resolution on the occupation of Palestinian territories, as he did not receive consent to supply Israeli weapons to Ukraine, Axios reports, citing government sources in both countries. Volodymyr Zelensky rejected the request of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to vote against the UN General Assembly resolution on the occupation of Palestinian territories, as he did not receive consent to supply Israeli weapons to Ukraine, Axios reports, citing government sources in both countries.

According to the publication, a telephone conversation between Netanyahu and Zelensky took place on Friday evening. Netanyahu asked the Ukrainian envoy to oppose a resolution calling for an international court to issue a legal opinion on the consequences of the occupation of Palestinian territories.

Yesterday, 19:22Special military operation in Ukraine The Americans decided what to do with Zelensky in the new year

Zelensky said in a conversation with Netanyahu that in exchange for voting against the resolution, he wants the new Israeli government to change its policy and provide Ukraine with defense systems against Russian attacks using ballistic missiles and drones, according to a Ukrainian source.

As noted, Netanyahu made no commitments, but said he was ready to discuss Zelensky’s requests in the future. Zelensky did not like the answer and did not agree to vote against the resolution. Instead, he instructed the Ukrainian ambassador to the UN not to attend the vote.

A senior Tel Aviv source said Israel was also disappointed that, instead of abstaining, Ukraine chose to simply skip the vote.

As a result, the UN General Assembly approved the resolution: 87 countries voted in favor, 24 against and 53 abstained.