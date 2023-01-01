On New Year’s Eve, a policeman was wounded in the center of Prague

PRAGUE, January 1 – RIA Novosti. A drunken man attacked a policeman on New Year’s Eve on Wenceslas Square in the center of Prague, an orderly officer was sent to the hospital with a head wound, more than 30 windows were broken on the street nearby as a result of the use of pyrotechnics in houses, police spokesman Violeta Sirzhishteva told reporters on Sunday night.

“A drunken man attacked a policeman on Wenceslas Square for an unknown reason, who at that time was investigating the incident with two other men. With a head wound, the policeman was sent to the hospital. Six more lightly wounded tourists were treated by doctors on the spot,” the police spokesman said.

Yesterday, 21:41 A MADI employee was killed in the center of Moscow

According to Sirzhishteva, in the second half of Saturday alone, the Prague police received about 500 reports of incidents – from domestic violence to windows broken as a result of the use of pyrotechnics in houses. There are more than 30 of them only on the small street Ve Smechka near Wenceslas Square. In addition, Sirzhyshteva said, during Saturday, firefighters had to fight 65 times in Prague to fight the fire that flared up in basements, on balconies or on roofs of houses from the use of pyrotechnics .

The police also notes the presence on the streets of the capital of a very significant number of people, which is facilitated by the high air temperature that has been established these days in the Czech Republic. On New Year’s Eve, thermometers showed plus 14 degrees. And at noon on Saturday in Prague, a record was set for December for the entire time of temperature measurements in the Czech Republic – plus 18.2 degrees. Such weather is caused by currents of very warm air coming to Europe from northwest Africa.