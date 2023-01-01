Santa Claus and other New Year’s characters in the world

Santa Claus is a favorite character of children and adults around the world . This winter wizard comes to wish everyone a Happy New Year and present gifts. In Russia, over the past two thousand years, he has appeared in different images: first, in the guise of the East Slavic spirit of cold Treskun, then as a character in the old fairy tales Morozko, in later versions, Moroz Ivanovich, Moroz Yelkich.

He began to give gifts with the beginning of the celebration of the New Year in Rus’. At first, he handed them to obedient children, and beat the mischievous ones with a stick. Over time, it was replaced by a magic staff, with which Santa Claus warms all living things and lights Christmas trees. By tradition, the wizard has a thick silver beard, which symbolizes prosperity and wealth, as well as mittens, felt boots, a red coat and white trousers, which have recently become red. The fur coat of Santa Claus should be long – ankle-length or shin-length. The modern Santa Claus in the suit has new elements of decoration: embroidery with gold threads, decorations with rhinestones and “gems”.

Russian Santa Claus travels a lot around the country. During his long life, he tried different types of transport: from sleds to helicopters. However, preference is given to the white trio of horses and skis. The granddaughter, Snegurochka, helps granddaughter give gifts to children. According to one version, the girl was born from a snow woman. The literary father of the Snow Maiden can be considered playwright Alexander Ostrovsky, who wrote a play based on a folk tale. In 1882, composer Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov staged an opera of the same name based on the play, which was a huge success. It was then that the image of a beautiful fair-haired girl in white and blue clothes with fur trim appeared. The Snow Maiden acquired her modern image in the middle of the 20th century, after official permission to celebrate the New Year in the USSR.

Electronic display with the inscription about the arrival of the train with the mobile residence of Santa Claus at the railway station in Tambov

The main residence of the Russian Father Frost is located in Veliky Ustyug (Vologda region). He also has an estate in the Kuzminsky forest of Moscow

In different countries, Santa Claus looks and is called differently. In America, his name is Santa Claus. The prototype for him was the common Christian Saint Nicholas of Myra (Santa – “saint”, Klaus – “Nicholas”), known for his help in the form of secret gifts to poor people with children.

The image of Santa Claus was invented in 1822 by Clement Clark Moore, a seminary teacher from the United States , who, on Christmas Eve, read to his wife and children a poem written by him “Christmas is on the threshold, or the visit of Santa Claus.” In it, Santa Claus appears on the night before Christmas and descends with a huge bag over his shoulders down the chimney into the house to distribute gifts to the children. He was depicted as a cheerful, cheerful old elf with a round, tight belly and a pipe. In 1862, cartoonist Thomas Nast drew the first image of Santa Claus, settling him at the North Pole. For more than 20 years, he painted him for the cover of the popular Harper’s Weekly magazine. The covers were very popular, but had one drawback – they were black and white. In 1885, the American publisher Louis Prang presented his grandfather with a red fur coat, having printed Christmas cards using the color lithography method. The modern look of Santa Claus belongs to the American artist Haddon Sundblom, who in 1931 made a series of drawings for a Coca-Cola advertisement. This is how the image of Santa Claus appeared – a gray-haired old man with a neat beard and mustache in a red jacket, pants and a hat-cap.

In Finland, Joulupukki visits local children on New Year’s Eve. This funny name is translated into Russian as “Christmas goat”. The fact is that the villagers, who carried gifts home on Christmas night, put on goat coats.

Joulupukki is a large man with long gray hair, beard and mustache, who wears a tall red hat, jacket and pants. The Finnish wizard lives on the Korvantunturi fell, which is located in Lapland. Thanks to the hill, he can hear the requests of children from all over the world and write them down in a special magical book. In his residence, Santa Claus lives with his wife Muori and the gnomes. The wife prepares the food, and the little helpers take care of various duties. In addition to helping with gift wrapping, they run the household, record the behavior of all children in the world in special books, and receive mail.

Santa Claus Village in Rovaniemi

German Santa Claus does not come on New Year’s Eve, as in Russia, but on the eve of Christmas. His name is Sankt Nikolaus (Saint Nicholas) and December 6 is his feast day. But in Germany nobody knows what he looks like. Either he is a handsome white-bearded grandfather in a furry coat and a red cap, or a Catholic bishop in a cassock with a tiara on his head and a staff in his hand. Until the 20th century, there was a Weihnachtsmann (“Christmas grandfather”) in Germany , an exact copy of the Russian Father Frost. Over the years, Weihnachtsmann has become a sort of pseudonym for St. Nikolaus. The German Santa Claus brings gifts to children under the Christmas tree, and his snow-white beard and red fur coat are always seen at Christmas markets.

“Office” of Santa Claus is located in the German city with the significant name Himmelpfort – “Gate of Heaven”. Tens of thousands of letters come here addressed to him every year, and he personally sorts out the mail.

The French Santa Claus is named Per Noel, which translates as “Father of Christmas”. He is depicted in a bright red caftan and red trousers with a white beard and cap. The main difference between the French Matter of Frost is the absence of a reindeer team. Per Noel walks on foot, his caftan is not embroidered with patterns. The French consider Strasbourg to be his hometown. Post Pere Noel is located in Libourne. This is where the letters to Santa Claus come from. On Christmas night, Per Noel travels the world , stopping at every home. He comes down through the chimney and leaves presents for each child. On Christmas Eve, children fill their shoes with carrots and treats for Per Noel’s donkey, leaving them by the fireplace.

In Italy , the local Santa Claus is Babbo Natale, who leaves his sleigh on the roof and enters the house through a chimney. It is customary to leave milk and sweets for him. And after Babbo Natale comes Befana. One of the most beloved New Year’s holidays in Italy and almost unknown to residents of other countries – January 6 – Saint Epiphany Day or simply Befana. This is an Italian fairy in the form of a good little witch. She flies into houses on a broom through the chimney and brings gifts to good children, and ash or coal to naughty ones. Many on the night of January 6 leave a glass of wine or an orange for her.

In the Czech Republic and Slovakia, there are two New Year’s characters – Mikulas and Jerzyszek. Saint Mikulas is the Czech Santa Claus. He comes on the night of December 6, on the eve of St. Nicholas Day.

He is dressed in a long fur coat and hat, he has a staff with a spiral top. And behind him is a box with gifts. He is accompanied by an angel in snow-white clothes and a shaggy imp. The children believe that the gifts that Saint Mikulas brings were from Jerzyszko (Little Jesus). Hedgehog is the most modest New Year’s character in the world . Throwing gifts at children’s houses, he tries to remain invisible.

The Belarusian analogue of Santa Claus – Zyuzya, is considered the god of winter. His name comes from the Belarusian “zyuzets”, which is translated into Russian as “freeze”. It reigns from Christmas until the day of the vernal equinox, personifying cold and severe frost. Zyuzya is a short and fat elderly man with snow-white hair, dressed in white clothes. He lives in the forests, walks barefoot in the snow, without a hat, and sends frosts, blizzards and other cold misfortunes on people. In order to appease Zyuzya, Belarusians on Christmas night set aside part of the kutya in a separate plate and leave it on a separate table overnight.

In Japan , the role of Santa Claus for a long time was the main figure – the god Hotei osho – one of the seven gods of happiness. But recently, two other Christmas and New Year characters have appeared in the country, which even compete with each other. On the eve of the New Year holidays, Segatsu-san goes from house to house for a whole week, which the Japanese call “golden”. He is dressed in a sky blue kimono. He does not give gifts (they are prepared and given to children by their parents), but only congratulates everyone on the upcoming New Year. Segatsu-san is called “Lord New Year”. And his “younger” brother Oji-san is more like an American Santa Claus. He is dressed in a traditional red cap and gives gifts to children regardless of their parents.

Participants of the All-Russian Congress of Santa Clauses dance during the celebrations in Pervomaisky Square in Novosibirsk

In China , where the onset of the New Year does not coincide with the global one and is celebrated according to the lunar calendar, there are several interpretations of the name and image of the winter wizard. He may respond to the names Shan Dan Laozhen, Dong Che Lao Ren or Sho Hing, but the list does not end there. Shan Dan Laozhen, like his “colleagues”, wears red clothes. In China , red is believed to ward off evil spirits. He travels on a donkey. In addition, the Chinese are sure that their New Year’s representative must have studied the philosophy of Confucius and, if necessary, is able to demonstrate wushu and aikido skills. Shan Dan Laozheng gives people laixi – envelopes with a certain amount for happiness, which will become the basis of prosperity in the coming year.

In Chinese drawings and figurines, Chinese Santa Claus is often depicted holding a saxophone in his hands.

In Mongolia, the new year is celebrated twice – on the night of December 31 to January 1 and in February. The Mongolian colleague of Santa Claus is called Uvlin Uvgun. He is an excellent cattle breeder, and therefore he comes to the holiday in traditional Mongolian clothes: a shaggy fur coat and a large fox hat. On his side he has a snuffbox, flint and steel, in his hands is a long whip. Zazan Ohin (Sneg girl) and Sheena Zhila (New Year boy) help him. They accompany him on New Year’s Eve.