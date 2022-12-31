Lukashenka declares 2023 the Year of Peace and Creation

MINSK, January 1 – RIA Novosti. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko declared 2023 the year of peace and creation in the country, he said this during the New Year’s address.

“We are announcing the next year as the Year of Peace and Creation. This is in line with the spirit of the times and the aspirations of our hearts. Just like you, I wish peace and goodness to my dear Belarus,” the president said.

December 30, 2022, 15:49 Security Council of Belarus noted that new challenges strengthen cooperation with Russia

Lukashenka stated that the past year was not easy, contradictory, and sometimes tense. “But the main thing is that for us it was peaceful. Perhaps, even more than before, we felt the threat of a calm and safe life to which we are accustomed. We more acutely realized the value of peace in our native land, which became for us the main achievement of the year” – said the Belarusian leader.

According to him, 2022 has become a year of political choice. Belarusians responded with unity in defense of their historical memory, their principles and traditions.

“And, of course, 2022 went down in history as a year of fruitful work. We harvested a record harvest of bread – more than a ton per inhabitant of the country. We provided ourselves with plenty of food and fed millions of people on the planet, having received more than 20 billion rubles (about 8 billion dollars – ed.),” the President of Belarus recalled.

“We created new products and entered new markets at a time when we were choked with sanctions. We were closed borders, and we rediscovered our Belarus. We sheltered refugees from hot spots, gave a roof over our heads and a job. new citizens. Over 7,000 foreigners from 31 countries are already working for the good and prosperity of their new homeland. Most of them are Ukrainians,” the head of the Belarusian state said.

The President urged Belarusians to respect and appreciate the work of people in uniform, to raise children as patriots of their country and to abide by the law.

If we want to live in peace and prosperity, we must work hard, honestly and conscientiously.

“Good health and children’s laughter – to every family. Friendly care and warmth – to everyone who is lonely. Family harmony and well-being – to every home. May our wishes come true!” – wished Lukashenka.