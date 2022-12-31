Chinese President stresses importance of fight against Covid-19 | News

Report This Content

Chinese President Xi Jinping highlighted this Saturday during his year-end speech the importance of fighting the Covid-19 pandemic and recalled that the Asian nation has persevered in defending the health and life of the population based on criteria scientists.

CMIO.org in sequence:

China appoints its ambassador to the US as its new foreign minister.

The president stressed that prevention actions have gone to another stage by referring to the abandonment of the zero Covid policy. He stated that the new criteria to face the pandemic will require great efforts from the population and management cadres.

The leader outlined the achievements made during 2022 in economic matters, as well as emphasized the results of the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Likewise, he emphasized the successful organization and development of the Winter Olympic Games, the construction of the space station and the launch of the third state-of-the-art aircraft carrier.

Xi Jinping talked about recovering from various tragedies, such as earthquakes, droughts, and the pandemic itself.

He also spoke of his hope that his Taiwanese compatriots “join hands” with mainland China to create greater welfare under the one-China concept.

In this sense, he expressed his satisfaction with Hong Kong and the strengthening of Beijing‘s status in the former British colony.

Xi stressed that he is committed to peace, while reiterating his rejection of the unilateral restrictive measures imposed by the West on Russia, as these do not help to ease tensions.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



