Pashinyan: Armenia needs a modern army not for war, but for peace

YEREVAN, Dec 31 – RIA Novosti. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, during his New Year’s address to his compatriots, stated that the country needs a modern army not for war, but for peace.
“The deep and comprehensive reforms launched in the army are of key importance. The formation of an army based on literate, patriotic, professional soldiers and officers that meets modern requirements and conditions has begun,” Pashinyan said.
According to him, in parallel “there should be at least a doubling of the wages of military personnel, a system of social guarantees for military personnel and members of their families should be in place, new weapons and new equipment should be purchased.”
“But we need such an army not for war, but for peace, to protect our sovereignty and territorial integrity. We do not covet foreign land and expect that others will not covet our land, and according to this formula, we are ready to go for peace “, – said the Armenian prime minister.
Armenia has created a group to help the population of Nagorno-Karabakh

Translation by RJ983

