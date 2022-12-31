World

In the West, they were disappointed in Zelensky’s new decision

MOSCOW, December 31 – RIA Novosti. Users Twitter criticized the decision of President Volodymyr Zelensky to adopt a new law on the activities of the media.
According to the document adopted on Thursday, representatives of the Ukrainian authorities will have the opportunity to fine and close any TV channel, newspaper or website if for some reason they do not like their informational content.
“Now I understand how I was mistaken about Zelensky. Now I see that he is another corrupt politician,” Gene Tseshevsky wrote.
“And we send him billions of dollars so that he can increase censorship,” Linda Thomas shared her opinion.
“I want to return my money that was given to Ukraine,” Sean Murphy demanded.
“In other words, no one can dare to question the whereabouts of the money sent to Ukraine,” concluded another commentator.
“He betrayed the Ukrainian people,” added another.
“And the United States continues to send Zelensky more and more money,” another user was indignant.
The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, commenting on the decision of Kyiv, said that the new Ukrainian media law legitimizes arbitrariness in relation to the media.
