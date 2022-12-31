President Putin accuses the West of attacking Russia | News

Report This Content

President Vladimir Putin said during his New Year’s message on Saturday that “moral and historical justice” is on Russia’s side and accused Western countries of aggression and trying to use the conflict in Ukraine to undermine Moscow.

“Historical and moral rectitude is on our side,” the Russian leader said, adding that Russia is fighting for its own independence, for its people, and that the sovereign and independent future depends only on the will of the Russians.

For their part, he continued, the Russian authorities will do everything possible to help the families of the soldiers who died during the special military operation in Ukraine.

“I wholeheartedly share your pain and ask you to accept my sincere words of support,” Putin stressed, adding that those who lost their lives gave their lives protecting other people’s lives.

“Our fight for ourselves, for our interests and for our future undoubtedly serves as an inspiration to other nations in their search for a just multipolar world order,” he said.

Putin also considered it essential that qualities such as mercy, solidarity and active response capacity have gained importance this year.

In addition, he accused the West of having been “lying about peace and preparing for aggression and now saying it openly.”

In the words of the president, the West is using the Ukrainian people to weaken Russia, but the Eurasian country will never allow it.

Russia “lives under sanctions since 2014, but this year a sanctions war was declared. However, the West did not achieve its goals,” Putin added.

The Russian leader stressed that “the elites of Western countries for years” have been telling Moscow about their peaceful plans, in particular, “related to the solution of the serious conflict in Donbas.”

“In reality, they supported the neo-Nazis in all spheres, who continued to carry out openly terrorist military actions against the civilians of the Donbas people’s republics,” the president stressed.

He also emphasized that the guarantees of peace and security must be reliably ensured.

Putin is confident that together, Russian citizens will overcome all difficulties and maintain the country’s greatness and independence. “We have to put all resentment behind us and tell each other that we love each other,” he said.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



