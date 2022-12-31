Two Syrian soldiers injured in drone attack in Latakia

Two Syrian soldiers were injured in a terrorist drone attack in the Syrian province of Latakia, Major General Oleg Yegorov, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said.

“In the province of Latakia, as a result of a strike by an unmanned aerial vehicle launched by terrorists, two Syrian soldiers were injured,” he said.

According to Yegorov, there were no violations of the ceasefire regime by Kurdish formations in northeastern Syria.

In addition, over the past 24 hours, four shellings were recorded in the Idlib de-escalation zone from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group * banned in the Russian Federation: one shelling in the province of Idlib, three shellings in the province of Latakia.