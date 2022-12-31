International community mourns the death of Benedict XVI | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The main political leaders of the world and members of the international community shared this Saturday messages of condolences after the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, of German origin, recalling the historical importance of his figure and theological legacy.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI dies at the age of 95

Hundreds of faithful and tourists who were this Saturday in Saint Peter’s Square in the Vatican received with sadness and prayers the news of the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.

The ringing of the bells resounded in the huge esplanade to announce the death, which was known to be imminent since Pope Francis asked Wednesday to pray for his predecessor, who was in a serious state of health.

The bells also rang in the church of Trastevere and in other neighborhoods of the Italian capital, in honor of the ex-bishop of Rome.

For many believers and tourists, attending Benedict’s funeral on January 5 in Saint Peter’s Square, presided over by Francis, will be an exceptional event.

The Secretary General of the United Nations (UN), António Guterres, praised Pope Benedict XVI on Saturday for his “commitment to nonviolence and peace.”

“I offer my deepest condolences to Catholics and to those around the world who have been inspired by his life of prayer and his steadfast commitment to nonviolence and peace,” Guterres said in a statement following the Vatican’s announcement of the former pope’s death. 95 years.

Russian President Vladimir Putin today expressed his condolences to the Vatican for the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the Kremlin reported.

“Benedict XVI was an outstanding religious and statesman, a staunch defender of traditional Christian values,” the Russian president asserted in a telegram sent to Pope Francis, quoted by the Russian Presidency.

On the other hand, the president-elect of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, expressed this Saturday his “sadness” over the death of Benedict XVI and highlighted the “commitment to the faith” of the late emeritus pope.

Lula, who will assume the Government of Brazil for the third time this Sunday, recalled that in 2007, as president of the country and in what was his second consecutive term, he received Benedict XVI in Sao Paulo.

The German Pope was in Brazil on that occasion to attend the fifth General Conference of the Bishops of Latin America and the Caribbean, and had a meeting with Lula on the sidelines of that event.

In this way, heads of state and government, representatives of the European Union, various churches in the world, among others, expressed their sorrow for the death of the emeritus pope.

The African Union (AU) and the heads of state of Benin, Botswana, Ethiopia, Gabon, Kenya, Namibia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Senegal, Tanzania and Zambia today mourned the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.

“I offer my deepest condolences to Pope Francis, the Vatican and the Catholic community on the death of His Holiness Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI,” the president of the AU Commission (secretariat) said on his Twitter account. , Moussa Faki Mahammat.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report