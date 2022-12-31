World
Media: the fight against Russia was too tough for Germany
MOSCOW, December 31 – RIA Novosti. The German government in 2022 failed to achieve the “zeitenwende” goals announced by Chancellor Olaf Scholz in response to Russia’s special operation in Ukraine, writes Spiked columnist Sabina Beppler-Shpal.
“Ten months have passed, and the courage and determination that was present in the ‘zeitenwende’ speech have all but evaporated,” the article says.
According to the author, the current government is doing nothing good either for itself or for Germany. They failed to embark on a new path.
“It is not surprising that by the end of the year the approval ratings of Scholz and his government reached new anti-records,” the journalist concluded.
Earlier in Germany, they announced the word of the year. They became the word “zeitenwende”, which is translated into Russian as “change of eras” or “transition to a new era.” Linguists from the German Language Society in Wiesbaden justified their choice by the fact that this very concept was often heard from the lips of Scholz after the start of Russia’s special operation on the territory of Ukraine.
At the end of February, the German chancellor said that in the light of the events around Ukraine, Germany would increase defense spending. The goal of the announced reforms is to make “a combat-ready, highly modernized Bundeswehr.” He noted that this would require significant costs.
Russia continues the military special operation on the territory of Ukraine, the beginning of which Putin announced on February 24. Its goals were stated to be the need to protect the inhabitants of Donbass, “who for eight years have been subjected to bullying, genocide by the Kyiv regime.” For this, according to the president, it is planned to carry out “demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine”, to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for “bloody crimes against civilians” in Donbass.
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti
