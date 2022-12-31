MOSCOW, December 31 – RIA Novosti. American users American users Twitter called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to publish a tax return for 2022 in connection with the provision of financial assistance to Kyiv.

It all started with the publication of Vince Langman, a conservative activist and supporter of former US President Donald Trump.

“Maybe now we will deal with President Zelensky’s tax returns?” he wrote.

“That would be interesting,” user Thomas Lake replied.

“He owes the United States a lot, to put it mildly,” the commentator said.

“I think the Swiss bankers will tell a lot more about how much money Zelensky has hidden and where,” added another.

“And at the same time raise the accountability of politicians from both parties who receive kickbacks from Zelensky’s endless ATM,” suggested Jeffrey Yang.

However, some of Langman’s followers were skeptical of the idea.

“I didn’t know that corrupt foreign dictators report to the American tax office,” they emphasized in the comments.

Zelensky flew to Washington last week, where he met with White House chief Joe Biden and congressional leadership. Timed to coincide with his visit was the announcement of a new $1.85 billion military aid package to Kyiv, which includes, among other things, a battery of Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems.

Since the start of the Russian special operation in Ukraine, the United States and its allies have supplied billions of dollars worth of military equipment to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly noted that the West is seeking to prolong the conflict. As emphasized in the Ministry of Defense, warehouses with foreign ammunition will become legitimate targets for the Aerospace Forces in the neighboring republic.