Turkish Foreign Ministry says political steps are needed to withdraw troops from Syria

The defense ministers of Russia, Syria and Turkey held trilateral talks in Moscow this week to discuss ways to resolve the Syrian crisis, the Russian Defense Ministry said earlier. The ministry clarified that “following the meeting, the parties noted the constructive nature of the dialogue held in this format and the need to continue it in the interests of further stabilizing the situation in the Arab Republic and the region as a whole.” The talks between the heads of military departments in Moscow were the first official talks between Ankara and Damascus in 11 years, the Hürriyet newspaper noted.