Turkish Foreign Ministry says political steps are needed to withdraw troops from Syria
ANKARA, December 31 – RIA Novosti. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that steps in the political process are necessary for the withdrawal of Turkish troops from Syria.
Earlier, the Syrian newspaper Al-Watan, citing sources in Damascus, reported that Ankara agreed after a meeting of the defense ministers of Turkey, Syria and Russia in Moscow to withdraw its troops from Syrian territory.
09:31
Turkey explains why troops are in Syria
“Steps must be taken in the political process for our troops to leave. If there are gaps, terrorist organizations should not fill them,” Duvar quoted Cavusoglu as saying.
The defense ministers of Russia, Syria and Turkey held trilateral talks in Moscow this week to discuss ways to resolve the Syrian crisis, the Russian Defense Ministry said earlier. The ministry clarified that “following the meeting, the parties noted the constructive nature of the dialogue held in this format and the need to continue it in the interests of further stabilizing the situation in the Arab Republic and the region as a whole.” The talks between the heads of military departments in Moscow were the first official talks between Ankara and Damascus in 11 years, the Hürriyet newspaper noted.
December 29, 20:34
Turkish Defense Ministry says it will not allow damage to “Syrian brothers”
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
