World
The United States sounded the alarm because of a new threat to national security
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
MOSCOW, December 31 – RIA Novosti. President Joe Biden’s constant blunders point to serious health problems that threaten the security of the United States, wrote columnist Jordan Boyd in an article for Federalist.
“It’s no secret that President Joe Biden is no longer in the best physical and cognitive state,” she said.
December 29, 21:42
Republicans vow to hold Biden accountable
The journalist described the head of the White House as a “blunder machine”, while she stressed that he puts the country at risk almost every time he opens his mouth.
Boyd also drew attention to the fact that the things the president allows during his speeches are so funny that they become trends on TikTok.
This is far from the first time that the public has noticed the strange behavior of the American leader, who turned 80 this year. In early April, he credited the wife of former US President Barack Obama, Michelle, with the position of vice president during the period when he himself served in this post. In addition, Biden repeatedly called Vice President Kamala Harris president, mispronounced the name of Russian leader Vladimir Putin, confused the words “vaccination” and “escalation”, as well as Syria with Libya and Iraq with Iran.
December 26, 05:19
Biden’s eight biggest misses in 2022 named
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report