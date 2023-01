“It’s absurd.” China reacts sharply to US criticism of Russia

On Friday, Putin and Xi Jinping held talks over a closed video conference call. The President of China , in particular, noted that China is ready to work with Russia “and all the progressive forces in the world that oppose hegemonism and power politics” to resist the policy of unilateral action, as well as protect the sovereignty and security of the two countries. He pointed out that China and Russia should continue to promote cooperation in the field of energy. During the talks with Putin, Xi Jinping also pointed out that under their leadership, the special value of cooperation between Russia and China has become even more evident, and relations have become more mature.