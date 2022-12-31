World
“It’s absurd.” China reacts sharply to US criticism of Russia
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
On the eve of the official representative of the State Department, commenting on the talks between the leaders of the two countries, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, said that the United States is concerned about the ongoing rapprochement between Russia and China against the backdrop of a special military operation in Ukraine. The United States and Europe have warned China about the possible consequences of Russian assistance in a special operation in Ukraine, as well as assistance in circumventing sanctions imposed by Western countries, he said.
Yesterday, 08:00
Russia, China, Iran and North Korea failed to fulfill the role assigned to them by the United States
“For the United States, improving relations between Beijing and Washington is in line with all international rules, but the partnership between Xi Jinping and Putin is branded by the White House as the” wrong side of history “which is absurd,” the article says.
According to the author, Western politicians misrepresent Russian-Chinese relations in an attempt to isolate the two powers from the world community. For the United States, Moscow and Beijing are not only main competitors, but even potential adversaries, and deepening cooperation will shake American hegemony, which US President Joe Biden is so afraid of.
December 29, 08:00
China has deprived the West of its last hopes
On Friday, Putin and Xi Jinping held talks over a closed video conference call. The President of China, in particular, noted that China is ready to work with Russia “and all the progressive forces in the world that oppose hegemonism and power politics” to resist the policy of unilateral action, as well as protect the sovereignty and security of the two countries. He pointed out that China and Russia should continue to promote cooperation in the field of energy. During the talks with Putin, Xi Jinping also pointed out that under their leadership, the special value of cooperation between Russia and China has become even more evident, and relations have become more mature.
Russia continues the military special operation on the territory of Ukraine, the beginning of which Putin announced on February 24. Its goals were stated to be the need to protect the inhabitants of Donbass, “who for eight years have been subjected to bullying, genocide by the Kyiv regime.” For this, according to the president, it is planned to carry out “demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine”, to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for “bloody crimes against civilians” in Donbass.
December 29, 08:00
The United States is caught between the loss of world leadership and economic impasse
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report