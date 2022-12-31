“It’s absurd.” China reacts sharply to US criticism of Russia

Russia continues the military special operation on the territory of Ukraine, the beginning of which Putin announced on February 24. Its goals were stated to be the need to protect the inhabitants of Donbass, “who for eight years have been subjected to bullying, genocide by the Kyiv regime.” For this, according to the president, it is planned to carry out “demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine”, to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for “bloody crimes against civilians” in Donbass.