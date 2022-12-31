North Korea fires three missiles into the Sea of ​​Japan | Videos

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



Tensions are rising on the Korean peninsula after North Korea launched three short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea on Saturday, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

CMIO.org in sequence:

North Korea announces security reinforcement after tensions

The JCS said it detected the launches from Chunghwa county, about 60 km south of Pyongyang, as early as 8:00 a.m. local time, and the missiles flew nearly 350 km before hitting the sea.

The JCS did not provide further details, saying that South Korean and United States (US) intelligence authorities are conducting a thorough analysis on the details of the missiles.

#NorthKorea fired three ballistic missiles toward the sea east of the Korean Peninsula on Saturday.

▪️The launches were the latest in an unprecedented number of missile tests conducted by North Korea this year, as Pyongyang presses on with weapons development. pic.twitter.com/A3QjKMSEGA

— EHA News (@eha_news)

December 31, 2022

He denounced the launches as an act of “significant provocation” that harms the peace and stability not only of the Korean peninsula, but also of the international community, as well as a “clear” violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions. United (UN).

In a text message sent to reporters, the JCS said they strongly condemn North Korea and urge it to stop immediately, adding that the South Korean military will maintain a firm readiness posture based on capabilities to respond “overwhelmingly.” “to any North Korean provocation.

South Korea successfully conducted a test flight of a space launch vehicle on Friday as part of efforts to strengthen its space-based reconnaissance and surveillance capabilities, according to the South Korean Defense Ministry.

Saturday’s missile launch came as Pyongyang is expected to announce its 2023 political goals following this week’s plenary meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party (WPK) Central Committee.

North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea on Dec. 23, less than a week after launching two more medium-range ones.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report