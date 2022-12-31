MOSCOW, December 31 – RIA Novosti. Russia’s sting operation in Ukraine and Russia’s sting operation in Ukraine and China ‘s military build-up herald a new era of major power rivalry.

Moscow and Beijing regularly conduct military exercises, and senior American leaders believe that the two countries will inevitably draw closer,” the publication says.

According to the authors, such transformations are taking place at a time when the weight and influence of the United States in the world economy is on the decline.

“In the past century, US GDP substantially outperformed US rivals Germany and Japan in World War II and the Soviet Union and China during the Cold War. But now Chinese GDP is not far behind America’s (and is already surpassing it, if measured at purchasing parity). abilities),” they said.

In addition, journalists believe that there is a lot of protectionism in the policy of President Joe Biden, which harms relations with allies.

“Such a policy leads to increased tensions with European and Asian allies, as it limits their access to the American market,” the article concludes.

After the start of a special military operation in Ukraine, the United States and its NATO allies stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia, which led to an increase in prices for electricity, fuel and food in Europe and the States themselves. Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stated that the policy of containing and weakening Russia is a long-term strategy of the West, and sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy.

