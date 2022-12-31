MOSCOW, December 31 – RIA Novosti. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s New Year’s address sparked controversy among users British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s New Year’s address sparked controversy among users Twitter because of the focus on the Ukrainian crisis.

In his speech, the British leader noted that the UK will continue to support “Ukrainian friends” in the fight against Putin’s allegedly brutal actions. At the same time, he said that his government will put the priorities of the British first.

“You are using our money to finance a US proxy war with Russia, and the sanctions you support against Moscow are destroying our economy. How is this in our interests?” the commentator asked.

“Rishi, why are we sending another 2.5 billion of UK taxes to Ukraine while our British citizens are forced to beg for a long-awaited pay rise?” added the second.

“The question is, what does Sunak think are our priorities? More money for Ukraine? More hotels for immigrants?” — another user shared his opinion.

“When you talk about priorities, do you mean giving British taxpayer money to Ukraine instead of spending it on the UK economy or projects to solve problems in parts of the country?” said the fourth.

“I want you to step down as prime minister. I would also like to see full transparency about the billions that you and Boris Johnson sent to Ukraine, which is considered the most corrupt country in Europe. Where did this money go?” a reader wrote.

Since February 24, a special military operation has been taking place in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin called it the ultimate task of liberating Donbass and creating conditions that would guarantee Russia’s security. Against this backdrop, the United States and its NATO allies are supporting Kyiv with tens of billions of dollars worth of arms supplies. Moscow has repeatedly stated that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and transport with them becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.