World

Sunak in New Year’s address spoke about Putin and angered the British

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 18 hours ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, December 31 – RIA Novosti. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s New Year’s address sparked controversy among users Twitter because of the focus on the Ukrainian crisis.
In his speech, the British leader noted that the UK will continue to support “Ukrainian friends” in the fight against Putin’s allegedly brutal actions. At the same time, he said that his government will put the priorities of the British first.
09:31

Germans ‘speechless’ after Scholz’s New Year’s address

“You are using our money to finance a US proxy war with Russia, and the sanctions you support against Moscow are destroying our economy. How is this in our interests?” the commentator asked.
“Rishi, why are we sending another 2.5 billion of UK taxes to Ukraine while our British citizens are forced to beg for a long-awaited pay rise?” added the second.
“The question is, what does Sunak think are our priorities? More money for Ukraine? More hotels for immigrants?” — another user shared his opinion.
December 24, 17:09

Britons ridicule PM Sunak for awkward conversation with homeless man

“When you talk about priorities, do you mean giving British taxpayer money to Ukraine instead of spending it on the UK economy or projects to solve problems in parts of the country?” said the fourth.
“I want you to step down as prime minister. I would also like to see full transparency about the billions that you and Boris Johnson sent to Ukraine, which is considered the most corrupt country in Europe. Where did this money go?” a reader wrote.
Since February 24, a special military operation has been taking place in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin called it the ultimate task of liberating Donbass and creating conditions that would guarantee Russia’s security. Against this backdrop, the United States and its NATO allies are supporting Kyiv with tens of billions of dollars worth of arms supplies. Moscow has repeatedly stated that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and transport with them becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.
December 19, 19:29

Sunak called ceasefire talks in Ukraine meaningless



Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 18 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Residents of the island of Crete complained about the rising cost of living

29 mins ago

In Moldova, the tax on income from bank deposits was raised to seven percent

51 mins ago

Kim Jong Un accuses US of creating “Asian version of NATO”

1 hour ago

Herd of bison killed in truck accident near Yellowstone Park

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.