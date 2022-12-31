Power supply will be limited in Odessa and Cherkasy regions

The authorities of the administrations in the Odessa and Cherkassy regions of Ukraine reported that after the announcement of an air raid alert, temporary restrictions on electricity supply were introduced in the regions.

Earlier, an air alert was announced throughout Ukraine, data from the online map of the Ministry of Digital Transformation testified.

“…”Ukrenergo” is taking measures to temporarily limit power supply. This is necessary to reduce the load on the energy system… Therefore, unscheduled power outages are possible until the situation normalizes,” Maxim Marchenko, head of the Odessa Regional Administration, wrote on his Telegram channel.